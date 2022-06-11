Quinta Brunson Looked Like Royalty In A Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown At The Time 100 Gala

CLOSE
Quinta Brunson was spotted on the scene earlier this week at theTime 100 Gala looking like royalty!
The Abbot Elementary star arrived on the red carpet rocking a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown that was everything! Styled by Bryon Javar, the one shouldered gown had a sweetheart neckline and a slight train that trailed behind her as she graced the carpet. She wore her hair in a half up, half down style and served face as she smized for the cameras at the annual event.
The actress took to Instagram to show off her elegant look, posting a series of photos and videos in a carousel to show off the dress from different angles. “The @time gala was such a good…time :) #time100,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.
“This dress!!! 🔥,” one of the beauty’s followers said of the look while another captured our sentiments exactly and commented, “ROYALTY”
This dress is absolutely fit for a queen! Beauties, what do you think about Qunita’s look?
