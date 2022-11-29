Newsletter
Ciara Sends Her Hubby Russell Wilson A Sweet Message In Honor Of His Birthday

Ciara took to Instagram to wish her husband Russell Wilson happy birthday in the sweetest way.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City- June 30, 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Love is always in the air for Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson and today is no exception as the football player is celebrating his 34th birthday in style and of course, with a special message from his goreous wife.

Cici took to Instagram to share sweet words to her husband in honor of his special birthday, posting a glamourous photo set of the beautiful couple in their very best fits with an emotional caption that has us all blushing.

“Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!” she captioned the sweet post. “I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday 👑”
We just love their love! Check out the adorable photo below.

“Black love is alive and thriving. We are here to stay!” one of Ciara’s fans commented underneath the photo while another wrote, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ This is inspiration. Thank you God for allowing them to share this love with us. It’s not perfect love, it’s your love shining through for all the world to see! God keep shining! Thank y’all for letting God use y’all lives as a testimony to what he can do!”

So cute! Happy birthday, Russell!

