Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara was spotted on TikTok this week as she participated in the latest expressions challenge and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face in the fun post.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a black, knitted cap and black hoodie as she primped and pranced in front of the camera, showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the video, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking eye shadow and a nude lip to perfection.

But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a curled, platinum blonde style. The look featured tight curls throughout and looked stunning on the starlet as she showed off her style.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty TikTok challenge where she served face from all angles and definitely gave us hair envy in the process.