Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Reel

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her fashionable style and we're loving it!

20th Century Fox Hosts Celebrity Family Sunday Funday Toy Drive And Screening Of 'Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip'

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable Instagram Reels and earlier today, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled another stylish look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife and mother took shared a fun Reel of herself as she modeled a purple and black look that fit the beauty perfectly!

For her look, she donned a cute purple peplum top with fringes at the hem. She paired the look with a short, black leather mini skirt and matching black pumps. She accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings and wore her hair in loose curls with a middle part to frame the sides of her face.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as walked around and was all smiles as she modeled her look to the sounds of Saucy Santana “I’m bed, bath, and beyond done 😂🤣” she captioned the energetic IG Reel.

Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re always loving these fashionable Instagram Reels! What do you think about her latest look?

