Listen To Black Women: Should Women Go 50/50 While Dating?

In the latest episode of MADAMENOIRE’s Listen To Black Women, the hosts tackle whether the ideas about men and money in relationships are now antiquated. Since Black women often have to fight for equality in many different areas of their lives, should everything in relationships be 50/50 as well?

“I’m not opposed to 50/50,” host Shamika Sanders of our sister site HelloBeautiful said. “I just feel like we’re two humans that have things we want to do individually so when you contribute to a pot, that leaves room for individuality.”

Jessie Woo didn’t quite agree and said she wants her man to be the provider. “I feel like even though I am doing great for myself I still want to feel like a damsel in distress when I come home,” she said. “So I want you to pay all the bills and I want you to do all the ‘manly things’ like fix s***, you know what I mean? Come to my rescue when things are going wrong in the house. Even though I am a leader in the workplace, when I come home I’m the cook, I will clean. I will be submissive to my man if my man is a man.”

The 50/50 rule has its limitations though. Sanders said one thing she won’t do is go half of a date.

“If you’re taking me out, as a man you’re paying for my date,” she said. Host Taryn Finley said she doesn’t mind covering the whole bill if its for a man who has proven his loyalty.

“If this is bae and we’ve been in the trenches together…then I don’t mind taking men out on dates if that is [my man],” Finely added. “But that is few and far in between because you have to show that.”

Host Chris Miss added that putting the expectation on a man to pay a majority or all of the bills can cause issues in the relationship in the long run. She added that sometimes there are financial hardships and if there is pressure to be the breadwinner, then they won’t communicate when they need their partner’s help.

“Money is energy and energy is currency,” she said. “So when we are talking about money, people are only talking about the dollar signs in your bank account but sometimes you can tap in and get in alignment with someone’s energy and then the money can’t start flowing in.”

Watch the full episode below.

