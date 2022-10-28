Take Your Halloween Nails To The Next Level With This Euphoria-Inspired Nail Tutorial

Halloween is right around the corner, and as we actively piece together a costume, we can’t forget about the finishing touches like our nails. No costume is complete without a fly set of tips! The only look I had on my mind this Halloween was Maddy’s nails from season 2 of Euphoria. I added an extra dose of spookiness with glow-in-the-dark jack-o-lantern nail stickers.
You can DIY this look using an Amazon Gel x Kit or use it as inspo for your next nail appointment! To execute this deceptively simple design at home, you’ll need two polishes, a steady hand, and lots of patience.
Start off with a milky white gel polish. Hand paint the abstract shapes with black gel polish and a striping brush. Seal the design with a no-wipe top coat, and enjoy your hauntingly chic manicure! For more cool tutorials, subscribe to my YouTube channel. You’ll find Halloween beauty tutorials and lots more!
DON’T MISS…
7 Spooky Season Must-Haves To Shop
Get Halloween Ready With This ‘Lion King’ Inspired Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai
Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween
18 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Make Them Stop And Stare
20 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Anika Kai Highlights Her Favorite Products From Morphe’s Making You Blush Collection
Our Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top 5 Morphe Products