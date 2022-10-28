Newsletter
Take Your Halloween Nails To The Next Level With This Euphoria-Inspired Nail Tutorial

Halloween or not, you'll want to try this!

Anika Kai halloween nails tutorial

Halloween is right around the corner, and as we actively piece together a costume, we can’t forget about the finishing touches like our nails. No costume is complete without a fly set of tips! The only look I had on my mind this Halloween was Maddy’s nails from season 2 of Euphoria. I added an extra dose of spookiness with glow-in-the-dark jack-o-lantern nail stickers.

You can DIY this look using an Amazon Gel x Kit or use it as inspo for your next nail appointment! To execute this deceptively simple design at home, you’ll need two polishes, a steady hand, and lots of patience.

Anika Kai halloween nails tutorial

Start off with a milky white gel polish. Hand paint the abstract shapes with black gel polish and a striping brush. Seal the design with a no-wipe top coat, and enjoy your hauntingly chic manicure! For more cool tutorials, subscribe to my YouTube channel. You’ll find Halloween beauty tutorials and lots more!

 

Close