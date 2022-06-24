Anika Kai Highlights Her Favorite Products From Morphe’s Making You Blush Collection

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Our resident makeup artist Anika Kai gives us the lowdown on Morphe’s Making You Blush collection. Watch her review below!

DON’T MISS…

Our Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top 5 Morphe Products

Morphe Cosmetics To Launch Morphe Made With Pride Collection Plus Two New Summer Collections

Now, getting into the powder blushes, there are five powder blushes. They’re very very very wearable on light to medium skin tones. These are four of them. You you can see the vibe, and then if you are chocolatey like me, Juicy Secret is really pretty. This is gonna work for all my chocolate divas out there. Morphe, I kind of wish that you had a little more shades for us, a red an orange, you know something