Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween

Source: Anika Kai / @artfulanika

Halloween is one of the best times of the year for creatives like makeup artists or guys and gals who like to express their creativity through costumes. Spooky glam or scary — whatever your style, you’re always looking for a way to outdo last year’s look. Or, you like to partake in the festivities from a far, and makeup is as far as you’ll go to participate. As we approach this year’s candy-fueled holiday, our resident makeup artist Anika Kai will be bringing you easy looks to flex your inner glam ghoul.

In this tutorial, Anika Kai teaches us how to recreate this bat-wing eyeliner and spiderweb look. Begin by choosing your favorite black liquid eyeliner. (Try a felt tip liner for ease). Start with the wing section

Source: Anika Kai Bat Wing Eyeliner / for HelloBeautiful

Fill in your wing and create adjacent lines to being the web structure.

Source: Anika Kai Bat Wing Eyeliner / for HelloBeautiful

Bring your liner across your lash line.

Source: Anika Kai Bat Wing Eyeliner / for HelloBeautiful

Start on the web structure.

Source: Anika Kai Bat Wing Eyeliner / for HelloBeautiful

Touch up lines with concealer.

Source: Anika Kai Bat Wing Eyeliner / for HelloBeautiful

Watch the full tutorial to complete the look!

Anika Kai Bat Wing Liner Tutorial
