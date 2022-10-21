Reginae Carter Posts A Blissfully Booed Up Photo Alongside Her New Man Armon Warren

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Reginae Carter is happily booed up with her boyfriend Armon Warren, and she’s not afraid to show it. The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday with an adorable post, that captured her hugged up against her new man.

In one photo, the young entertainer blew a kiss at her beaux as she shined in a long flowing ruffled black chiffon skirt and a turtle neck tank. The star, who is the daughter of Grammy-award-winning rapper Lil Wayne, wore her hair in an elegant bun that featured two wispy tendrils that trailed down her beautiful face. Reginae topped off the look with a layered chain necklace and silver jewel embroidered heels.

Armon, who is a popular YouTuber, complimented his lady’s look with a dapper black suit and loafers.

“Lately I’ve been digging yo vibe,” the bustling beauty captioned the photo.

Reginae dishes details about her romance with Armon

Reginae has been mum about her relationship with Armon since the pair began dating. It’s still unclear as to when their romance actually blossomed, but according to the star’s recent interview with The Shade Room, the two “were friends for a while before” they started dating.

“Ar’mon is just dope, man. First of all, we were friends, first,” Reginae told the outlet, noting how the 25-year-old influencer was “very attentive,” “a gentleman,” and ” a man.”

“I know he’s young… but I promise you I have been around a lot of men in my life, and he’s very mature to me.” It seems like Armon has even got the seal of approval from her mother, Toya Johnson. “My mom likes Ar’mon, I haven’t brought him around my dad just yet,” Reginae said before adding, “it takes a little time before I can bring you around my dad. But me and my mom, that’s like my best friend.”

Judging by Reginae’s Instagram, it looks like the buzzing actress is in a better place romantically, given how things ended with her ex-YFN Lucci. And we absolutely love to see it!

