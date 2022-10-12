Kandi Burrus Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Reel

We’re always here for Kandi Burruss content and earlier this week the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off a series of stylish looks that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable entertainer, wife and mother shared a fun, transition Reel of herself as she modeled the variety of looks with each one fitting the beauty perfectly!

For her first look, she donned a white button down shirt and jean look before she transitioned to a pink mini dress. She then transitioned again, this time into a purple look which she accessorized with a jean jacket. Finally, she ended the Reel in a fashionable orange two piece look which she matched with a designer bag.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked adorable as she strutted her stuff and modeled the looks to perfection as she was all smiles while trying on her different fits. As for her hair, she rocked her brown locs in box braids which she wore in different styles for each look she tried on, all of them complimenting her style perfectly.