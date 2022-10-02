Lala Anthony Serves Face And Body In A Sheer LaQuan Smith Catsuit

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lala Anthony took to Instagram recently to serve a LEWK in a sexy, sheer catsuit and we’re loving it!

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an animal print catsuit that we love! The brown and nude sheer LaQuan Smith ensemble was sheer throughout that showed off her killer curves. She accessorized the look with matching brown heels, an animal printed fur coat and matching brown shades.

As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back pony tail with a side swoopped edges that were curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “a 🐆 girl…love you @laquan_smith 🧡” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out here.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.

What do you think about Lala’s look? Did she nail it?

