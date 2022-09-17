HomeBeauty

Cassie Is Gorgeous In Latest Instagram Pictures

Cassie shared photos from her appearance at The Blonds fashion show and she looked incredible.

Edward Enninful & David Beckham Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Cassie recently took to Instagram to show off photos from when she hit the catwalk at The Blonds fashion show earlier this week and she looked absolutely incredible.

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet shared an Instagram Carousel of herself strutting her stuff down the runway as she rocked a sexy black and gold body suit with matching thigh high boots. She accessorized the sexy look with dangly gold earrings and wore her long black hair in a middle part with loose curls that framed both sides of her face.

The beauty shared a few photos and videos from her time on the runway with her 9 million Instagram followers, captioning the multi post photo set, “One of the funnest nights EVER!! Thank you so much @theblondsny for including me in your show, I had such an amazing time! Thank you for allowing me to walk to one of my fave songs (Long Way 2 Go)!! It was such a special moment and the perfect end to a great week 😌 Thank you to every team member involved in this show, everyone was amazing 🙏🏽♥️”

Check out the gorgeous post below.

We’re loving this sexy look on Cassie! Beauties, would you rock something like this?

Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their Beautiful Baby Bumps In Pregnancy Announcement

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Wade-Union Thanksgiving Picture
Style & Fashion

Zaya Wade Looks Stunning In Latest Instagram Photos

Cassie Is Gorgeous In Latest Instagram Pictures
Beauty

Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Style & Fashion

Yung Miami Looks Like Money In Latest IG Post

Tia Mowry Shares Her Nighttime Hair Routine
Hair

Tia Mowry Shares Her Nighttime Hair Routine

