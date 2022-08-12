Cassie Strikes A Pose In A Blue Maxi Dress We Love

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Cassie was spotted on Instagram this week rocking a blue Solo Mio Swim look that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the stunning Mrs. Fine shared a series of photos of herself as she celebrated her platinum plaque for her hit single “Me & U.” The $235 blue maxi dress fit the beauty perfectly and featured a low neckline and cut out midriff. She paired the look with snake skin heels and wore her hair in a long, bone straight look with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

Taking to the platform, the wife and mother uploaded a photo carousel of herself showing off the look from all angles as well as a reaction video of herself opening the plaque for the very first time.

She captioned the look” “Frankie said, “it’s Mommy Elsa!” I’ll take it! Anything that makes me cooler to her 🧊❄️ Now that I have your attention 😜please swipe for something I’m just soooo beyond thankful for. When I told my attorney, @chrisbrownthelawyer that I never received my Platinum Plaque for ‘Me & U’ he couldn’t believe it and so graciously had one made for me. Thank you so much for reminding me to celebrate myself, Chris! This one was long overdue. Thank you to my love @alexfine44 for capturing me opening the plaque, I’m so glad I got to share that moment with you. I love you so much 🤍 & 9 MILLION followers!? Whew 😅 I appreciate you all so much! 💙” and tagged her glam squad in the process.

Check out the stunning look here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casandra (@cassie)

We’re loving this look on Cassie! Would you cop?

