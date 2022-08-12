HomeStyle & Fashion

Cassie Strikes A Pose In A Blue Maxi Dress We Love

Cassie took to Instagram to celebrate her platinum plaque and show off her killer fashion sense in the process.

Cassie was spotted on Instagram this week rocking a blue Solo Mio Swim look that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the stunning Mrs. Fine shared a series of photos of herself as she celebrated her platinum plaque for her hit single “Me & U.” The $235 blue maxi dress fit the beauty perfectly and featured a low neckline and cut out midriff. She paired the look with snake skin heels and wore her hair in a long, bone straight look with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

Taking to the platform, the wife and mother uploaded a photo carousel of herself showing off the look from all angles as well as a reaction video of herself opening the plaque for the very first time.

She captioned the look” “Frankie said, “it’s Mommy Elsa!” I’ll take it! Anything that makes me cooler to her 🧊❄️ Now that I have your attention 😜please swipe for something I’m just soooo beyond thankful for. When I told my attorney, @chrisbrownthelawyer that I never received my Platinum Plaque for ‘Me & U’ he couldn’t believe it and so graciously had one made for me. Thank you so much for reminding me to celebrate myself, Chris! This one was long overdue. Thank you to my love @alexfine44 for capturing me opening the plaque, I’m so glad I got to share that moment with you. I love you so much 🤍 & 9 MILLION followers!? Whew 😅 I appreciate you all so much! 💙” and tagged her glam squad in the process.
We’re loving this look on Cassie! Would you cop?

 

Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their Beautiful Baby Bumps In Pregnancy Announcement

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

 

