This Instagram Pic Proves Lizzo Gets All Her Beauty From Her Mama

Like mother, like daughter.

Lizzo wishes her mother a happy birthday by posting a picture of her on Instagram, and her mother is absolutely gorgeous!

Lizzo already has a glimpse into her future looks. The closeup selfie that the “About Damn Time” singer and her mother took is so darling. The only thing that allows you to tell them apart is age. Lizzo and her mother share the same cheeks, eyes, flawless brown skin, and even the same shaped head! From studying the pictures, Lizzo’s mother is a beautiful black woman who seems full of great energy, life, and laughter.

Lizzo posted the birthday pictures with the caption, “My mom opening her Gucci bag is a MOOD – I love you mommy happy birthday.” And when you slide through the carousel of pictures, you can see Lizzo’s mother making a passionate facial expression as she unwraps her stunning, black Gucci tote. The other pictures on the carousel include Lizzo and her mother making silly faces together, group pictures with loved ones, and a funny selfie of Lizzo being Lizzo.

We love seeing real moments with celebrities and their loved ones. This selfie of Lizzo and her lovely mother made us smile, reminding us that outside of all the glitter and glam, celebrities are very human just like us. Happy birthday, mama Lizzo!

