HomeCelebrity News

‘I’m Winning H*e!’: Lizzo Claps Back At Haters During Her Vmas Acceptance Speech

Lizzo doesn't have time for the haters. She's literally too busy winning.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 MTV VMAs – Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

 

Lizzo doesn’t have time for the haters. She’s too busy winning. In July, the star dropped her fourth studio album, Special, which has fans busting a move on the dancefloor to hits like “About Damn Time” and “Grrrls.” She’s also broken barriers in the fashion world with her size-inclusive brand Yitty.

On Sunday, the Grammy-award-winner snagged another victory at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards after she won a Moonman in “The Video For Good” category– all thanks to her popular single “About Damn Time.” The infectious tune has become a self-empowerment anthem for people all around the world.

This win hit a little different for the singer, given that there’s been some negative press buzzing about the star recently, from Kathy Hilton’s bewildering Precious blunder to Aries Spears’s viral interview where he criticized the hitmaker’s curvaceous physique.

During her acceptance speech, Lizzo finally broke her silence about the unflattering commentary she’s been receiving.

“To the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press. You know what? I’m not gon’ say nothing,” she told the audience.

“They always ask, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because b*tch, I’m winning h*! Big b*tches are winning,” Lizzo continued. Towards the end of her speech, the Houston native quoted a line from Beyoncé’s “Formation” telling fans, “Best revenge is your paper b*tch!”

That’s right! Although she could have certainly used the moment to tear into her haters, Lizzo chose to take the high road. Online, fans applauded the celeb for killing the trolls with kindness.

“Keep winning girl. Don’t give the haters any more air time. Enjoy your moment. Your year!” wrote one fan. While another person chimed in, “YOU won’t BREAK HER SOUL.”

On Twitter, Lizzo clarified that her speech wasn’t directed toward anyone in particular. “I was addressing EVERYBODY,” she tweeted.

We love Lizzo and we can’t wait to see what other wins lie ahead for her in the future!

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo Shuts Down The 2022 VMAs Red Carpet In Jean Paul Gaultier

Fans Fiercely Defend Lizzo After Aries Spears Comments

 

2022 VMAs , Lizzo , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Ciara Announces New Skincare Brand Launching In September
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Ciara Enters The Beauty Chat With New Skincare Brand Launching In September

Serena for Time
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

GOAT Serena Williams Talks Retirement On The Cover Of ‘Time’

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beauty  |  Shannon Dawson

Lil Nas X Brings His Unique Style To YSL As Their New Beauty Brand Ambassador

2022 MTV VMAs – Show
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

‘I’m Winning H*e!’: Lizzo Claps Back At Haters During Her Vmas Acceptance Speech

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close