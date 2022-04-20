Lizzo Shows Off Her Yitty Shapewear During A Promo Tour At SirusXM

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Lizzo knows a thing or two about marketing. The singer and host of the Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, continued her promo run in items from her shapewear brand, Yitty. The About Damn Time singer wore black tights, a matching crop top, and $1,410 Prada Thunder Cloudburst sneakers.

She’s serving body, ody, ody!

The award-winning singer has lots to talk about lately, especially since she announced her new album Special drops on July 15th. Between the music, Yitty brand launch, and her Amazon show, our girl has a lot of great things going on.

This past Saturday, Lizzo served as a guest host on SNL, where she graced the stage with a performance.

In a post to Instagram the singer wrote, “TO THE INCREDIBLE CAST AND CREW OF @nbcsnl …. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I will never forget this experience! Thanks for the memories, falling on the floor laughing with Aidy & Bowen during camera blocking… crying laughing at Farmaid Iguana (without guitar😭)…. Dinner w/ Lorne… “den dada dey” y’all do what no one in the world can do— and I respect the hell out of y’all. TWO STANDING OVATIONS😱😱😱?!?! I’m still on a high. — SEE YALL SOON (I’m tryna get a jacket 😉)”

Clearly Lizzo is just getting started!

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Was Five Years In The Making

Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo Talks Being A ‘Body Icon’ In People’s Women Changing the World Issue

Watch The Trailer For Lizzo’s New Dance Competition Series ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’