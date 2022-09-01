Lizzo Shares A BTS Video On How She Gets Ready For A Yitty Shoot

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lizzo took to TikTok to share a fun, behind the scenes video on how she gets ready for a Yitty shoot!

The beauty kicked off the video with a fresh face, glowing skin and cornrow braids as she got pampered with a face and lip mask before she got her glammed applied. She then paused for a quick breakfast break where she had yogurt, egg bake, cauliflower hashbrown and of course, an iced coffee. From there, the beauty got her makeup done, including a fun purple design over her eyelids.

After the starlet got her nails done which were styled long and painted purple, the beauty finished her glam and showed followers how she bakes her face to completion. Then it was time to finish the look off right and the “Rumors” songstress added a lime green, curly wig and paired her glam with a green, hoodie look from her Yitty brand.

Check out the fun, behind the scenes TikTok from Lizzo’s account below.

The final look came out absolutely stunning! Not only are we loving the Yitty look, but we’re also enamored with Lizzo’s beat face! What do you think about Lizzo’s step by step behind the scenes video? Would you adopt any of these steps into your own routine?

