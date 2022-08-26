Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is still living it up this summer and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body while still enjoying her vacation alongside her hubby, Dwyane Wade.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared sexy Instagram Reel of herself in an outdoor shower as she modeled her killer body in a red and black string bikini and bared all while she showed off her cakes. She wore her locs in her natural curls and was all smiles as she enjoyed her time in the sun.

“That Girl… Is 49 😍🥰🐝🌊🛥🇪🇸 #WadeWorldTour2022″she captioned the sexy Instagram Reel. Check it out below.