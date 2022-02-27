Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Self-care Sunday just took on a whole new meaning when Gabrielle Union shared how her daughter Kaavia James takes the self-care day to another level.

In an adorable Instagram Reel, the actress took to the social media platform to show off her daughter as she got pampered with a fresh hair wash, blowout, and brand new, sleek lemonade braids. Once her hair was all done, the three-year-old was clearly loving the new look as she shook her head from side to side to show off the braided and beaded hairstyle.

“@kaaviajames not playin witchuuuuu!! #ILoveMyHair #SundaySweetness #SelfCareSundays,”the actress captioned the adorable video. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only one loving the adorable IG Reel of baby Kaavia as many of Gabrielle’s IG followers flooded the comment section with their words of praise. “She’s so stinkin cuteee😍,” one follower wrote while another said, “Amazing 😍😍” and another commented, “She is just the most precious!!”

When baby Kaavia isn’t busy being pampered for her self-care Sunday, she’s launching her own clothing line with children’s retail brand, Janie and Jack, and the pieces are colorful, vibrant, and fun, just like her!

Earlier this month, the proud mama took to Instagram to announce her Kaavia’s new fashion venture, sharing a fun Instagram video of herself and hubby Dwyane Wade talking about their daughter’s bubbly personality as it relates to the pieces in the line. In the IG video, the youngest of the Wade family is seen jumping and playing around in her colorful Janie and Jack dresses and babydoll sandals. “She’s got the shade but she for SURE has the style to match,” Gabrielle captioned the fun behind-the-scenes video. “Kaavia’s collection with @janieandjack is out now! #kaaviajamesxjanieandjack #janieandjacklove” Check it out below.

The collection is available in stores and online and has pieces for children ages 6 months all the way up to size 18.

