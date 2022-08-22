Chloe X Halle Open Up About Their Individuality, Music And Love Life For ESSENCE

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe X Halle are the latest celebs to grace the cover of ESSENCE. The sister singing duo stunned on the cover of the magazine’s forthcoming Global Black Fashion issue wearing an assortment of haute couture garments pulled together by celebrity fashion stylist Corey Stokes.

Inside the issue, the dynamic siblings opened up about everything bubbling in their busy lives, from upcoming debut albums to movie projects. The talented stars also shared a few personal details about their love life and how they remain confident amid criticism as they begin to find their own individuality outside of their coveted sisterly union as Chloe X Halle.

Halle holds it down for her loved ones

Don’t let Halle’s sweet demeanor fool you. She might be gearing up to play the angelic and kind Ariel in Disney’s long-awaited live-action reprise of the Little Mermaid, but she doesn’t play when it comes to her sister Chloe, or anyone she loves for that matter.

“If you’ve got a problem with so-and-so, then we’ve got a problem. I’m a fire sign,” the singer-turned-actress told ESSENCE of her fierce overprotective nature. “I’m a protector of my family. If I love you and somebody crosses you, it’s over. That’s been my stance since I was young.”

Halle has found love with DDG

Love has found Halle at the height of her bustling career. The 22-year-old is in a relationship with YouTube star and rapper DDG, and she’s definitely in love. The singer opened up about their burgeoning romance.

“I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them. I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”

Halle on individuality

In recent years, Halle and her sister have parted ways to work on their career endeavors, but the young singer said that although she loves her sister, she’s happy to be standing tall on her own.

“I’ve managed to find individuality through God–through talking to God every day by prayer, by meditation, and through music. I think finding myself is going to be an everlasting journey. And while I feel I know myself at 22, I’m constantly getting to know more about who I am,” she added.

Chloe on building confidence

Confidence is also something that Chloe has worked tirelessly to build, given her meteoric rise over the last year.

“As much as people think I’m so confident, 80 percent of the time I feel the complete opposite of that,” the “Have Mercy” hitmaker told the mag. “That’s why I put so much of myself into my music. That’s where I feel like myself and where I belong in this life—whenever I’m onstage. The girl I see and I watch sing back, she intimidates me. I’m like, Who the hell is that?”

Chloe’s fashion sense

Fans have seen the star’s fierce individuality shine in her music and her killer fashion sense, too. The 24-year-old has shown off her bold style on stage and the red carpet. Recently the singer turned heads in a curve-hugging diamond-encrusted bodysuit by The Blonds during her performance with Summer Walker at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s really about making a statement and showing people who I am through my clothes, through my armor,” Chloe explained of her style. “Fashion isn’t all about being expensive and wearing brand names. It’s about feeling put together and looking like how you want to feel and how you want people to perceive you.”

What fans can expect from Chloe on her new album

Chloe is gearing up to drop her new album, and the haters who have been underestimating her talents are in for a rude awakening, according to the star.

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it—all of those things have gone into the music,” she shared. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

The Chloe x Halle issue of ESSENCE will hit newsstands on September 6, 2022.

DON’T MISS…

Chloe x Halle Turn Heads On The Orange Carpet Of The Kids’ Choice Awards