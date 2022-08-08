Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Curves In An All-Black Look From The Blonds

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves in an all-black look that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty showed off her fashionable style when she rocked a sexy all black body suit from The Blonds. She paired the look with a cropped black hoodie and black fishnet stockings and rocked black platform boots on her feet. As for her hair, she wore her signature locks in a slicked back, high pony tail and served face and body as she posed for a series of photos for her millions of Instagram followers.

“make it gangsta cause i like it real hood 🙈 …thanks @summerwalker for bringing me out last night 🦋” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Chloe’s 5.2 million Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “SHE IS EVERYTHING ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!! ” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? 😭😭 completely snatched!”

Go off, Chloe! We’re obsessed with her boldness and body confidence! What do you think about Chloe’s look?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie