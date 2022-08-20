Jordyn Woods Goes Hollywood Glam On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her new hair style and it’s absolutely everything!

Taking to the social media platform, the social influencer shared a fun, Instagram transition video where she showed off her before and after look as she got all glammed up for a night out. The video started off with a fresh faced Jordyn as she showed off her glowing skin and brown hair. The video then transitioned to showing the model all dolled up and donning a fresh face of makeup and big, Hollywood glam curls that framed her gorgeous face. Styled by hairstylist, Mimi G, Jordyn’s look was everything as she served face in her selfie style IG video and definitely gave us hair envy in the process.

The beauty shared the transition video to her Instagram page, posting the video along with the caption, “you know I love a transition video.” Check it out below.

The beauty’s millions of Instagram fans and followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval, commenting on her hair, makeup, and her glowing skin. “This hair!!! 😍,” wrote one follower while another commented, “obsessed with this lash shape 😍” and another was simply swooning over her flawless face, writing, “ You look so good with the before though 😢 Beautiful either way”

We love this look on Jordyn! What do you think about her Hollywood glam?