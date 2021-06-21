Jordyn Woods Reveals She Feels ‘Oversexualized’ On The Internet

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods is known for her curvaceous figure, style and adjacency to the Kardashian family. The model, business woman, actress and overall social media star is trending today after the Kardashian family addressed the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, which involved he and Jordyn sharing a kiss the morning after a late night party.

MUST READ: Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing Harder

Jordyn was creating a household name for herself as Kylie’s bestie who was a rising plus-size model. Then their friendship cut short and the then 21-year-old (she celebrated her 23rd birthday in September), was thrust into a new type of fame as she simultaneously entered womanhood. The former HB cover star found herself denouncing the unfair label of “home wrecker” while embracing the new attention that focused on her changing body. The world had started to take notice and soon Jordyn’s name became synonymous with sexy.

The infatuation with her body left her feeling over sexualized. “Being a curvy girl, [things are] gonna look more extra or more centralized because of my body,” Woods said in an interview on Complex’s 360 show. “So I can wear a tank top and it could be low cut. It could be hot outside, but because I have boobs and whatever, it’s going to look more [like] ‘oh, she’s trying’ or ‘she’s sexual.’ … I can’t help my body.”