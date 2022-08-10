Lori Harvey On Dating: ‘I’m Not Doing Anything That’s Going To Compromise My Peace And Happiness’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lori Harvey sat down with her good friend Teyana Taylor recently for Teyana’s new Bumble series, “luv2seeit” where the beauty sits down with some of her celebrity friends for a good kiki about love, dating and relationships.

For the first episode, Lori and Teyana get candid about some of Lori’s past relationships and what she’s learned from them where Lori explained to Teyana how she realized that she was a “horrible communicator.” She also explained that now she’s not doing “anything that will compromise her peace and happiness” continuing by saying that what she wanted at “21, I don’t want at 25. I don’t even know her.”

We love the growth!

Teyana shared a clip of the girl talk to her IG page with the caption, “Okay soooooooooo the first episode of “luv2seeit” is officially here and out NEOWWWWWWWW! Ahhhhhh good lil kiki with my sis @loriharvey 😜

@bumble #luv2seeit WATCH NOW youtube.com/bumble”

Check it out below.

Love to see it! What are some lessons you’ve learned from dating?

