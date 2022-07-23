Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over.

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.

The self proclaimed hot girl shared her look on Instagram, posting a close up of her nail design while showing off her voluptuous cakes along with the caption, “New $et 🔥 I wanted classic tattoo nails 💘☠️⚓️🍒” for her 29.3 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“Yassss it’s giving Ed Hardy 🔥🔥,” one of the beauties followers wrote underneath the photo while another commented, “FIRE QUEEN”

Would you recreate this look?