Lizzo Debuts New Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram to debut her new hair color and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the ‘Rumors’ singer debuts her new, Barbie pink hair color in a series of photos and videos that definitely gave us hair envy. In one photo, the beauty served face and body as she rocked a matching pink leopard print workout set from her Yitty clothing brand. She paired the look with matching leopard print stiletto nails, dramatic pink eye shadow, and of course her new pink hair which she wore parted over to one side of her face with loose curls throughout.

“Neon P**** Pink Panther only at @yitty 😫” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

The then shared a video from an IG Live that she did where she rocked her pink locs again, this time trading in her Yitty gear for a yellow shirt. Check it out below.

What do you think about Lizzo’s new pink hair?

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Lizzo Opens Up About Her Whopping Donation To Planned Parenthood