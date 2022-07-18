Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Cakes And Bikini Body On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is living it up this summer and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body!

Taking to the platform, the actress posed in a green, two piece bikini and matching cover up and bared all while she showed off her curves and killer bod. She wore her locs in her natural curls and was all smiles as she danced around in the sun. “Gettin’ stronger. Havin’ more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me. #LegDay #MondayMotivation 💃🏾💪🏾🥰,” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

“As you should queen 🙌🏾🔥,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “🔥🔥 Snatched 🔥🔥” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the hawt video.

We’ll be adopting Gab’s workout routine ASAP!