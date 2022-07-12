Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!

Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.

Angel Brinks shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a series of photos from Cardi’s major festival performance where she showed off the bodysuit to perfection.

“@iamcardib Headlining Day 2 of Wireless Festival in a custom “Fuchsia” hand sewn bodysuit we made her. It’s always gratifying to bring our client’s vision to life. Styled by @kollincarter. She looks damn good!!!” the caption read. Check it out below.

This look is everything on Cardi! What do you think about the rapper’s festival ensemble?

