Cardi B Opens Up About The Difficulties Of Motherhood For Vogue Singapore’s ‘Ablaze’ Issue

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B will grace the cover of Vogue Singapore’s “Ablaze” issue when it hits newsstands on July 20.

The award-winning rapper shines on the forthcoming issue’s front cover, wearing a feathered blue Tom Ford coat and a metallic cap. The ensemble seems fitting for the influential rapper who has shown fans and detractors how versatile she can be with her music and incredible style. Remember that otherworldly Schiaperalli look she sported during Paris fashion week back in September?

Over the last four years, the Bronx native has skyrocketed to fame, all thanks to her undeniable flow and bold personality. We’ve seen the no holds bar rapper win a Grammy and become the first female emcee to gain three Diamond Certified songs from her critically acclaimed album Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B on the challenges of motherhood

Now, the 29-year-old appears to be settling into a new chapter in her life as a busy mother of two. While chatting with Vogue Singapore’s Amelia Chia, the multi-hyphenated artist opens up about the struggles of juggling motherhood with her demanding career.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” the rap star shared. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny, and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle’.”

It turns out it wasn’t that easy. Cardi B leans on the help of her family, and her husband Offset to help take care of the kids when she’s busy at work. The married couple share 4-year-old Kulture and 9-month-old Wave Set together.

” I have so much compassion—and love and appreciation— for all mothers in the world. There is no excuse, we have to do it,” Cardi, who recently dropped her new single “Hot Sh*t,” explained. “I have compassion for good mothers who get up and hustle and work, or even not work—having kids is work. Raising a kid is work. I have so much hatred for deadbeat mothers and fathers. It’s like, yo, bringing a baby into this world isn’t just like ‘I’ll figure it out.’ You have to be ready because you as a parent is all they got and all they want.'”

There’s still more to prove for the Bronx native

Cardi had an amazing year in 2020. Her raunchy single “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and her hit song “Up” instantly garnered success shortly after. There’s no question that she’s a phenomenal rapper, but the opinionated celeb often feels like she still needs to prove herself to the world.

“Sometimes, I don’t know where I want to go because I tell myself I want to beat these records but then when I do beat them, I feel it’s just not enough,” the hip-hop star confessed. “Just because I haven’t put out music in a year, people get online and say, ‘She’s over.’ They compare me to every female rap artist, new or old. I get downplayed despite everything I’ve accomplished and worked so hard for. I need to sit down and say to myself, ‘Girl, you did that.'”

Perhaps, Cardi’s crippling self-criticism and insurmountable work ethic have been the key ingredients to her meteoric rise to fame. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker told fans that she hopes her children inherit her perseverance and diligence.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid.’ They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets. Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your a** for it,” she added.

Check out Cardi B’s full interview with Vogue Singapore here.

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Cardi B Was Our Style Goals

Every Show Stopping Look Cardi B Wore To Host The AMAs

Cardi B Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Colorful Miu Miu Ensemble