Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Silver Two Piece Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry celebrated her birthday in style yesterday and rocked a silver two-piece ensemble that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the Family Reunion actress donned an adorable silver cut out baby doll like ensemble that fit her like a glove. The strapless dress featured a cut out bra-like top and a wrap skirt and looked stunning on the 44 year old as she celebrated her birthday. She paired the look with silver heels and a high, slicked back pony tail. She accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only donning oversized hoop earrings to set the the entire look off right.

The beauty took to the social media platform to share an IG Reel of herself strutting her stuff while showing off her fashionable fit, captioning the video, “Black don’t crack!!!! It’s my birthday, y’all! And I’m so grateful to be blessed with another year around the sun. Life is so beautiful and I’m so happy I get to share it with all of you. ❤️”

Check out the stunning video below.

Looks like she celebrated her birthday in style!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’