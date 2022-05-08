Latto Gives Us A Fashion Moment In A Two-Piece Versace Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Latto took to Instagram to give us a major fashion moment in a two-piece Versace ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the emcee donned a two piece colorful green mini skirt and matching jacket by the powerful Italian fashion house. She paired the look with a white crop top and rocked gold heeled sandals that featured a chain like design at the toe and ankle. She even added a mini gold purse to match her gold shoes which she carried to set the entire look off. And as for her hair, she wore her silky locs in a soft pink colored look that was parted on the side and hung straight down her back while serving face and body as she showed off the fashionable look.

“A little Versace moment,” she captioned the photo set. Check out the fashionable look below.

Many of Latto’s celeb friends and followers were loving the fashionable slay just much as we were and flooded her Instagram comment section with their stamps of approval. “U just that fiahhhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” fellow fashion queen Lil Kim wrote underneath the picture while another one of the beauty’s followers wrote, “GOAL ME!”

Beauties, what do you think of Latto’s fashionable ensemble?