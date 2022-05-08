Gabrielle Union Shares Parenting Advice For Mother’s Day: ‘No Two Journeys Are The Same’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union is celebrating Mother’s Day by spending time with her beautiful daughter and sharing parenting advice with her millions of Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous actress shared an Instagram Reel of herself and her baby girl, Kaavia James Union-Wade, as they discovered a mama duck and her baby duck in their yard. In the adorable video, Gabrielle rocked a comfy purple button up dress and curly hair while Kaavia wore a Luther Vandross printed shirt and white pants as they called out and sang to the two ducks. Kaavia then adorably invited them to play in her play house as they continued walking towards the momma and baby duckling.

Gabrielle shared the video on her page and included important parenting advice in the post’s caption, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day!!!! The best parenting advice I’ve been given is to understand that no two journeys are the same, so try to do what’s best for YOU and err on the side of love and compassion cuz we’re all just fumbling our way thru the best way we know how. Don’t judge and certainly don’t think that your way is the ONLY way. Be open to learning and evolving while embracing accountability. For all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Moms, Aunties, Neighborhood Hero’s, Grandmas and all other caregivers who do this glorious job, CHEERS TO YOU!!!! Also, clearly I don’t know that ducks much prefer uptempo Luther 🥰🦆🐣.”

Check out the sweet video below.

What a wonderful way to celebrate Mother’s Day!

