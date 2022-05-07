Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Flawless Bikini Body On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union gave us major body goals once again this week when she took to Instagram to show off her toned bikini body while spending some time in the sun with her hubby, Dwayne Wade.

The beauty shared a mix of photos and videos of herself showing off her toned abs and figure while on Miami Beach for the weekend, rocking a variety of colorful bikinis that had us all swooning. For her first bikini look, the beauty donned a yellow two piece and wore her braided locs in a half up, half down hairstyle as she posed for the ‘Gram.

Check out the photo set below.

Then the beauty shared an Instagram Reel of her and her husband on the beach while he filmed her as she showed off he best assets while walking in and out of the water. She then returned the favor and filmed her hubby as he did the same. She then used the rest of the IG Reel to show off the rest of their weekend as they sipped on Miami Vices and champagne posed on the beach and got romantic with it and enjoy a nice couple’s massage. “Miami Vices 🥂🍾☀️🌞🌊🌊💆🏾‍♀️,” she appropriately captioned the video. Check it out below.

And finally, the beauty shared a photo dump to show off the rest of her weekend with her man, this time wearing a black and white bikini and sunnies as she enjoyed a boat day. “Boat Day 🛥🛥🛥🌊🌞,” she wrote as the caption. Check it out below.

Looks like Gabrielle and Dwyane are already ready for this summer!

