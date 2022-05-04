Tiffany Haddish Is Serves Fashion In A Haute Pink Custom Dolce & Gabbana Suit Inspired By Her Upcoming Role As Olympian Flo-Jo

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Although Tiffany Haddish was missed on the red carpet of the Met Gala, she made sure to keep us fashionably entertained at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The actress, who’s been spied in a number of Dolce and Gabbana looks as of late, gave us a run for our money in a hot pink custom Dolce and Gabbana suit, which featured a matching turtleneck and a shorts/pants combo.

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty

In an interview with People, Haddish explained the importance of her playing this role. “She’s so meaningful to me because she is the epitome of what happens when you put in the work, when you treat people well, when you’re a good person, wonderful things happen,” says Haddish. “I had never seen a woman be beautiful and participating in sports like that — up to that point in my life, anyways. And she changed the game. I feel like she set it up for Venus and Serena [Williams] and all these female athletes that are out here doing big things.”

