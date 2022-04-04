Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Tiffany Haddish is definitely ready for the red carpet and any other event that involves her serving high-fashion looks. The comedian and actress was a sight for sore eyes during last night’s Grammy Awards. Clad in a rose gold custom Prada dress, the blonde bombshell looked radiant.

At the afterparty, Haddish did a quick wardrobe (not costume) change into a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana blazer dress that featured exaggerated shoulders. The retro-style ensemble was accessorized with black Prada frames.

“She Ready Vegas! I am feeling very sexy in my @dolcegabbana dress and @prada frames . Thank you @waymanandmicah @hair4kicks @kilprity @mr_dadams for keeping me fly in these streets! #sheready!” she captioned her photo.

In an Instagram reel, our favorite funny gal joked about her newly single glow. After posting the video, she left a Haddish-style statement in the comment section.

“It’s something about being single that just makes me feel like I can have it all! #sheready tonight a rich man asked to eat my box and he will go away. I think I just might let him have a snack,” she wrote.

I know that’s right!

Haddish has been giving us a run for our money over the last couple of years. Partnering with elite stylists like Law Roach and Wayman + Micah has elevated her entire fashion game. We love to see it! What do you think? Are you loving her style evolution?

