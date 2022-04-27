Happy Birthday, Lizzo! 3 Reasons We Stan The Unapologetic Queen

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Happy Birthday to the fiercely undeniable queen, Lizzo. We could run through an infinite list of why we love the Grammy-award-winning singer, from her daring style to her amazing vocals, but you’d probably be reading this article for a month-long. With three Grammys underneath her belt, two Soul Train Awards, and a slew of fans, the Rumors pop star has a lot to celebrate this year.

In 2019, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, broke into the scene with her hit single Truth Hurts that instantly propelled the flirty flutist to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for several consecutive weeks. The viral song won the Texas native her first Grammy for “Best Pop Solo” performance. Lizzo continued to skyrocket and she had no intentions of slowing down. Lizzo followed up her award-winning debut with her second single Good as Hell. Fans around the world resonated with the track’s catchy melody and powerful messages of self-love, beauty, and acceptance, something that Lizzo has become known for preaching in her music and through various initiatives After 3-years of hard work, tenacity, and grit, Lizzo is finally reveling in the fruits of her labor, and believe it not, she’s far from done.

“I deserve the spotlight,” the pop star told PEOPLE during an interview in March. “I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot. You know? And I’ve worked hard.”

We know that’s right! Here’s 3 reasons why we absolutely love Lizzo.

She’s Unapologetic

Whether she’s stepping into a private jet with her bodacious backside on full display or twerking up a storm in a small bikini, Lizzo lets her fun and bold personality shine front and center. It’s incredibly admirable in a world where cancel culture and social media critics can make you think twice about what you share out in the world. Lizzo does her thing regardless of all the commentary from the peanut gallery and she looks “Good As Hell” doing it too.

“I made a decision to be myself because I knew I had no choice,” the singer told Essence in 2019. “Sometimes the label ‘unapologetic’ bothers me because it can be loaded because it means we have to apologize for something in the first place. I’m not ignorant to the fact that we had to have a demeanor of lowering ourselves culturally just to exist. But I’m trying to shake up the narrative about how we’re supposed to act.”

Lizzo Is An Advocate For Self-Love

Lizzo is a strong advocate for self-love and acceptance, even though her message hasn’t always been received by social media critics. As a plus-size queen, Lizzo shows off her curves on social media and in her music videos. It’s a blatant ” F-you” to the harmful beauty standards and tropes that continuously try to diminish our sense of self-worth and acceptance. The celeb constantly pours her body-positive ethos back into her fanbase.