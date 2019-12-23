Lizzo’s Fashion Statements During SNL Hinted That She’s Coming For That Style Icon Spot

Lizzo is closing out 2019 with a bang. The Truth Hurts singer made her SNL debut on Saturday and it was everything! She sang our favorites, including Good As Hell, however, what stood out, in addition to her soulful voice and vivacious spirit was her FASHION. Ever since the American Music Awards, when she sported custom Valentino and that tiny bag, Lizzo has been coming for that fashion icon spot. Every time she steps out, she’s rocking designer and looking good!

SNL was no disappointment.

Her promo photos for her hosting was absolutely gorgeous. She wore a lamé Dominnico off the shoulder dress with a thigh high split. The dress was inspired by the brands Spring/Summer 2020 collection presented at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid. She wore her hair straight and served a purple smokey eye. So glam!

Lizzo performed Truth Hurts and stunned in a custom Dapper Dan Gucci design in collaboration with her stylist Brett Alan Nelson.

She wore a long curly wig and served with jade green eye makeup and a brown lipstick. Her eyeshadow was from the Born to Run palette ($49.00, ulta.com) by Urban Decay Cosmetics. Simply gorgeous!

Lizzo makes menswear looks good and this one button, Blonds NY tuxedo she is rocking is bomb! She paired it with a polka dot top and looked fresh and fabulous while performing Good As Hell.

Lizzo wore a custom green Carolina Herrera dress and Femmes Sans Peur white feather mules and a Judith Leiber NY clutch. She wore it to close out SNL and stepped out in NYC wearing the look. The bright green looks great against her melanin.

Beauties, which SNL look from Lizzo was your favorite?

DON’T MISS:

You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat

Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her Cheeks Were Out At The Lakers Game

LET’S MAKEUP: Everything’s Peachy With Lizzo And We’re Showing You How To DIY This Red Carpet Beat