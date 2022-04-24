Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Toned Bikini Bod On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union gave us major body goals today when she took to Instagram to show off her toned bikini body.

For her stunning post, the beauty posed rocking a colorful pink floral printed bikini top with matching bottoms. She paired the look with a head wrap and was all smiles as she showed off her toned abs and glowing skin. She shared the look to her Instagram page, simply captioning the photo set, “Headwraps & Bikinis ❤️❤️.”

Check it out below.

The beauty then shared an IG Reel to her profile where she strutted her stuff in her sexy bikini, showing off her toned bod from all angles. “I can’t help it. I be doing the most and I’m Ok with that 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” she wrote as the video’s caption. Check it out below.

And if you’ve ever wondered how Gab stays so fit, she finally shared her workout routine with her followers on Instagram earlier this week and we couldn’t be more inspired! Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a short (but intense) Instagram Reel where she showed off her gym routine alongside her hubby, Dwyane Wade. In the short video, the beauty wore a lime green sports bra and matching legging and sneakers with a black and white baseball cap.

While in the gym, she hit the leg press, the treadmill, did a few ab and arm exercises and even lifted a few pounds with the barbells all while keeping up with her hubby. Needless to say, she gave us quite the workout routine and suddenly we’re all ready to hit the gym!

Check the video out below.

