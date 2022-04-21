Cardi B Joins In On The ‘Shake It’ Challenge As Best She Can

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

There’s a new challenge sweeping social media, inspired by the recently released drill song Shake It, featuring Cardi B and Cardi B is getting in on it. The Bronx femcee gave the #shakeitchallenge her best try in a Tik Tok video posted to her Instagram account.

Cardi’s entry into the drill scene has raised polarizing feelings for the artist, who revealed in a Clubhouse chat that she was first hesitant to do the song because “these songs are activating these demons that I killed.” She added, “I don’t want to be that girl anymore. I just want to be a mother.”

Speaking of motherhood, Cardi and Offset’s beautiful blended family recently appeared on the cover of Essence Magazine — an idea from Cardi herself. Offset, father of five, praised his wife for embracing his children like they were her own.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

And she praised him right back, saying, “When I first got pregnant, a lot of people used to be on some ‘You’re a fourth baby mom’ sh-t. But when I had my baby, I felt like things were going to be alright, because I know the type of man that he is with his kids. It’s hard for me to explain, but I see how much he loves his kids and how passionate he is about his kids, and I love that.”

Despite the hardships Cardi and Offset have struggled with within their relationships, it looks like the musical duo have figured it out and are thriving.

