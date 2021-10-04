Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three Leather Looks On Reels

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t added Tia Mowry-Hardrict to your list of favorite stylistas, what are you waiting for? The actress/entrepreneur knows her way around the style department. She hopped on her Instagram this morning to shell out some Monday fashion inspiration with three different ensembles while encouraging her fans to boss up, and we are absolutely obsessed with each look!

In the reel, Tia strikes three fierce poses in three different leather styles to Drake’s song, Can I. The first style she’s wearing is a black, leather jumpsuit that features a belted waist and a somewhat plunging neckline. She paired the jumpsuit with a slick back pony tail, oversize silver hoop earrings, and some clear tie-up, ankle sandals. In the second look, she rocks a blue velvet, pussy-bow tie blouse with high-waist black leather shorts with the same earrings, hairstyle, and shoes. In the final look, Tia dons a black leather flare dress that features lace sleeves and is belted at the waist. She kept the same shoes, hairstyle, and earrings for this look as well.

Tia captioned her fashion reel with, “We’re bringing this #bossenergy on a Monday yall. Let’s get it! Which was your favorite look? 1,2,or 3?” Of course fans adored all three fabulous looks and couldn’t pick just one.

Which one was your favorite look?

