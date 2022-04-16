Saweetie Rocks Two-Piece Etro Skirt Set While Performing At Coachella

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Saweetie took to the stage at the Coachella Music Festival over the weekend rocking a sexy two piece ensemble that we have to get our hands on.

For her look, the beauty wore a $3,960 Etro bikini and skirt set that was designed out of a cardigan! She had her toned abs on full display and was all smiles as she took the stage the rock the crowd at the annual music festial.

She wore her hair in a bright blue blue, fluffy bob that she had parted over to one side to show off her flawless face. She then rocked her signature iced out necklaces and jewelry to set her entire look off.

Check out the look below.

The rapper was joined on stage by Anitta as the beauties stole the show at the annual music fest.

We’re loving this festival look on Saweetie! What do you think of her sexy ensemble?

