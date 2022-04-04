BlackGirlMagic Grammy Moments We’re Still Talking About

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards brought us #blackgirlmagic moments we are still talking about this morning. Whereas, the Grammy’s have been notoriously white, we saw acts like Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan and Sza will big during the night. And performances by Lil’ Nas X, Nas and soul duo Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, who brought the funk to open the show. Host of the evening, Trevor Noah competed against Ludacris for best afro and Questlove presented an award and made one of the only Will Smith jokes of the night. It was a pretty diverse affair and it’s about time! But what stood out most, were the moments of Black women shining for the contributions to music and support of one another.

Check out these #blackgirlmagic moments, we loved:

Doja Cat & Sza Accept Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

A bathroom break wasn’t going to stop Doja Cat from accepting this year’s Grammy for “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.” Sis sprinted from the bathroom to the stage when she heard her name called, to join her Kiss Me More collaborator Sza, who had an interesting trip to the stage herself. Sza, who wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier on the red carpet, hopped to the stage, in stilettos, on crutches.

“I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” Doja joked during her acceptance speech. “I really appreciate it,” she continued. The ladies exchanged hugs and praises for one another.

Doja ended her speech thanking her fans. “Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn’t be here without you and I wouldn’t be here without my fans.”

Jazmine Sullivan Wins Big

After 15 nominations, Jazmine Sullivan took home two Grammy awards, last night, for her album Heaux Tales — a moment that was as monumental for her fans as it was for her.

“I think I wrote this album to deal with my own shame around some of the decisions I made in my 20s,” Jazmine said accepting her speech. “What it ended up being was a safe space for black women to tell their stories.” Touche.

Jazmine took home another golden gramophone, earlier in the night, tying with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak for “Best R&B Performance.”

H.E.R Congratulates Jazmine Sullivan Backstage

The praise for Jazmine continued backstage where she ran into her friend and fellow Grammy nominated artist H.E.R, who she name-dropped in her acceptance speech. “I’m so grateful to be up here, she began her speech. “Shoutout to H.E.R. for wearing these glasses in the dark, girl, I fell like 10 times tonight so you the GOAT for that.”

The duo bumped into each other afterwards. “That’s what I’m talking about,” H.E.R enthusiastically exclaimed. We love to see it.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa Recreate Whitney & Mariah’s Iconic Dress Moment

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t take home any Grammy awards last night, but she was still a winner. The H-Town hottie and Dua Lipa recreated the iconic pop culture moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 VMAs.

“Not you stealing my look,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “I was told I had the exclusive,” replied Dua Lipa, “I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella.”

The duo put a spin on the memorable award show moment when Donatella joined them on stage to rip away extra fabric that revealed a new look.

