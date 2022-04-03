Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are well underway and we’re already swooning over all of the fashion that’s hit the red carpet! As usual, the celebs have showed up and showed out and we’re loving the various LEWKS that we’ve seen so far.

From Doja Cat’s sexy, sheer custom mint colored ensemble to Laverne Cox’s all-black everything slay, the fashion queens (and kings) are giving us life for music’s biggest night and we’re absolutely obsessed! As the stars make their way inside of MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the annual celebration of music, let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the night!