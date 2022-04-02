Steve Harvey Has His Foot On Our Necks With His Latest Fit

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Steve Harvey’s style game is still going strong and we’re not mad at all!

Recently, the television host and radio personality took to Instagram once again to show off his latest fit and he looked quite dapper in his shiny, black, Dolce and Gabbana suit. Styled by his talented stylist Elly Karamoh, he paired the look with a tan, Louis Vuitton ss’99 leather trench coat which he wore over his shoulders with the collar popped to add a bit of flair to the look. He accessorized the ensemble with dark shades and leather shoes and struck a post for his millions of Instagram followers while visiting Harlem New York over the weekend.

“HARLEM NEW YORK,” he simply captioned the fly photo. Check it out below.