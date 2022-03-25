Steve Harvey Is Dripping In Balenciaga In Latest Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Steve Harvey’s style game has been on a whole new level lately and it doesn’t look like he has plans on slowing down anytime soon!

Recently, the television personality and comedian took to Instagram to show off his latest fit and he looked too cool in his black and white Balcneiaga ensemble. For the look, the 64-year-old donned a white Balenciaga two-piece look that featured the Balenciaga logo written throughout in black ink. The ensemble featured a long-sleeved button-down shirt and matching slacks that kept him cool in the heat while he vacationed in Dubai. He paired the look with black and silver Balenciaga loafers and wore dark sunnies to add to the ambiance.

“Hello DUBAÏ,” the comedian captioned the photo. Check it out below.

“FASHION ICON😈,” one of Steve’s 7.9 million Instagram followers commented under the fly picture while another wrote, “ LOOK AT THE DRIP,” and still another commented, “Unc got all the drip!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

And if you’ve ben wondering who’s responsible for the change in Steve’s wardrobe lately, the actor credits his wife, Marjorie, for encouraging him to ditch his long suits and step it up when it comes to fashion.