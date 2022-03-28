Beyoncé Went Bold For the 2022 Oscars In A Yellow Custom Valentino Haute Couture Gown

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé was a sight for sore eyes at the 2022 Oscar Awards, as she effortlessly stunned in a bright yellow Custom Valentino Haute Couture Gown.

After Beyoncé opened the Oscars with a performance of her King Richard song, “Be Alive,” the music mogul slipped into a yellow, dreamy look that gave us all the vintage Hollywood glam vibes. The strapless gown was cinched at the waist and formed a train around her feet. It included dramatic long sleeves and yellow opera-length gloves. She completed the outfit with matching platform shoes, drop diamond earrings, and an elegant side-swept ponytail.

Her bejeweled tennis ball purse was most likely a tribute to the Williams sisters’ craft and her performance that took place in Venus and Serena’s old Compton neighborhood.

Beyoncé posted the pictures of her lovely ensemble to her Instagram account, and it instantly became a hit garnering over 2 million likes. She posted a carousel of pictures which included close up looks of her gown and accessories and a picture with her husband, Jay Z. Not to be outdone by his stunning wife, Jay Z sported an off-white tuxedo coat with black pants, a black bowtie, and black patent leather dress shoes.

Whoever said the color yellow was made for Black women spoke the truth. Beyonce owned this look, and the color made it even more fabulous.

