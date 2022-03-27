Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

The most anticipated performance of the year thus far just happened and as usual, Queen B did not disappoint! We’ve been waiting for Beyoncé to hit the stage with her spectacular performance of “Be Alive” from the hit film, King Richard, all week long, and tonight, we were finally graced with the queen’s presence as she opened the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony with the legendary performance.

As anticipated, Bey did not perform live from the Oscars’ stage but rather from a Compton tennis court – the same tennis court that Venus and Serena Williams practiced on as children w when they laid the foundation to becoming the legendary tennis champions they are today. The performance was in honor of the Williams sisters and the King Richard film which is based on Venus and Serena’s life and upbringing while focusing on the strength, perseverance, and love of their iconic father and former coach, Richard.

Venus and Serena Williams introduced the performance which then panned to show Bey at the tennis court as she was joined by dancers and an orchestra all wearing matching tennis ball green-colored looks. Beyoncé looked especially stunning for the occasion as she donned a glamourous feather trim look with a diamond-encrusted garter bracelet, matching gloves, and a glamorous makeup that was just as blinged out as her jewelry.

Check out the full performance below.

Another surprise of the night was seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was spotted during the performance on stage with her mama among the group of dancers. To match the performance, the pre-teen donned a matching lime green two-piece look and dark sunnies. Check it out below.

The song, “Be Alive”, is nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars while Will Smith, the film’s lead actor, is nominated for Best Actor. The film itself is up for Best Picture and after Bey’s legendary performance, we can’t wait to see it take home all of the awards of the night!

