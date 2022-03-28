Get The Oscar’s Look: Get The Details On Zendaya And Venus Williams’ Oscars Hairstyles

The Oscar’s had us on the edge of our seats last night, and rightfully so! The fashion and beauty were both captivating and entertaining to say the least. From sparkling form-fitting, flowing gowns to textured up-dos, celebrities creatively expressed themselves through their ensemble and hair choices, and we were all in.

We can talk about the lovely low plunging gowns and jeweled-embellished stiletto heels that we saw on the red carpet for days, but let’s get into some hairdo’s that deserve awards.

Zendaya wowed us with her Valentino ensemble complete with a classy updo that complemented her look well. “For Zendaya’s Oscar’s look, we decided to go with this soft up sweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque. It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.” said celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill.

“I started off by prepping 18 inch Hidden Crown Original Clip Ins with Joico’s Defy Damage Pro Series 1 for bond strengthening and protection. The hair is 100% Human, so I had to color match for a seamless look.

I then created dimension using Joico’s BlondeLife Powder Lightener and used 2 Joico LumiShine Demi Liquid color formulas to achieve the perfect shade.

Next, I sprayed TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist at the roots of Zendaya’s hair as I dried and styled her strands using my T3 AireBrush Duo on the medium setting with the round brush attachment to create even more volume at the crown of Z’s head.

I applied TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum from roots to ends for added smoothness and shine.

Then attached three, 18 inch Hidden Crown Original Clip Ins to the back of the hair for added fullness (they’re quadruple wefted, offering a lot of volume with fewer wefts which also prevents bulkiness for an updo).

I secured her hair with a soft elastic band and hair pins in the back.

To complete the look, I pinched out tendrils around the perimeter of the hair for added softness and sprayed TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray throughout to achieve an all day hold while still maintaining lift and volume,” Hill instructed.

Venus Williams was a sight to see in a custom Elie Saab Gown, and her ponytail gave us regal vibes. “I feel like Venus is really stepping into her own. She looks like a goddess, so I wanted to reflect this on the Oscars red carpet. So we made her hair feel larger than life, so she could look statuesque walking onto the carpet. We kept her hair off her shoulders to let her plunging neckline stand out.” said Lacy Redway, on behalf of TRESemmé and Dove Hair.

“I started by moisturizing hair from roots to ends with Dove Amplified Textures Twist In Shaping Butter Cream and sprayed TRESemmé One Step Texture Mist ($5.99) to add vitamins and moisture throughout and lock in some of her natural texture.

Next, I blew her hair dry using a comb attachment to maintain some of her natural texture while keeping her strands as smooth as possible.

Once her hair was dry, I flat ironed the front of it, sprayed TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray($5.99) around her crown and brushed the top of her hair back from her face and up into a ponytail, using wrap paper around her hairline to keep it flat.

I then used a 1” curling iron to curl her hair, spraying TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray($5.99) throughout and pinning the curls into themselves at the base to set the style and get extra volume.

Once the hair cooled, I spritzed Dove Brilliant Gloss & Repair ($6.99) into the palms of my hands and pulled curls down using my hands, smoothing them as I went, to create a high-shine look.

Finally, I sprayed a little more TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray ($5.99) on a boar bristle brush and brushed the curls to shape them into that 60s-inspired shape, and sprayed the Hair Spray throughout her head to lock the voluminous style in place,” Redway concluded.

