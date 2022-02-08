The Rundown: What To Expect From NYFW 2022

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

This time it’s for Virgil Abloh, Andre’ Leon Talley, Thierry Mugler, and more. New York Fashion Week (NYFW) starts Friday. Here’s everything you need to know.

A Mixed Bag

Thanks to “Omarion,” this season’s week of events will look a little different than it did in September. While we can expect – and look forward to – runway collections, fashion presentations, and haute installations, most showings will be a mix of digital and virtual releases, more non-traditional spaced-out events, and/or strict appointment-only showings.

For those attending in person, strict COVID-19 protocols and procedures are in place. According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)’s 2022 NYFW Health Memo, organizers “strongly encourage all fashion week stakeholders to get regular rapid tests to make sure this New York Fashion Week will be safe” and are requiring “all individuals entering a show venue provide full course Covid-19 vaccinations consistent with state and federal law.”

Designers To Watch

In mid-January, the CFDA, in partnership with IMG, released its NYFW 2022 schedule. While the list has slightly changed since this initial announcement, many of our favorite designers are included such as LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Alice + Olivia, Naeem Khan, Victor Glemaud, The Blonds, Kevan Hall, and Sergio Hudson.

‘It’ bag designer Telfar Clemens tops the list of designers to watch this season – especially after recent social media teasers of a new logo circle clutch and successful collaborations with Moose Knuckles and Ugg. The ‘Liberian by way of Queens’ designer is expected to hold a press conference event on February 16. Maybe the bag will be announced then? We’ll keep you posted.

We are also excited about the return of the Black in Fashion Council’s (BIFC) Discovery Showroom with designers Ashya, Cise, Dur Doux, the Eugene Taylor Brand, Justin Wesley, Keama, Lavie by CK, Megan Renee, Ndigo Studio and Salone Monet. This season marks the fourth edition of the showrooms created to build exposure for and offer a platform to emerging Black designers during NYFW.

New Collaborations for the Culture

New to fashion week is an exciting partnership and runway event by UPS, Color of Change, Endeavor Impact, and In the Blk on February 13. Featuring three emerging Black designers – House of Aama, Khiry and Third Crown – the event will celebrate the one-year anniversary of #ChangeFashion, an initiative focused on fighting racism and persistent systemic issues in the fashion industry, first established by Color of Change, Joan Smalls, IMG and the BIFC in 2021.

UPS is also scheduled to debut its first-ever, limited edition 14-piece apparel and merchandise collection, Be Unstoppable. All proceeds from sales and an additional $50K in grants will go to In The Blk to help further support Black fashion brands. According to a UPS press release, the collection “was inspired by [small minority businesses’] SMB’s unstoppable spirit and the creativity of Black artists, designers and musicians” and “pays homage to barrier-breaking Black designers and creatives like Virgil Abloh, André Leon Talley and Olivier Rousteing.”

This season, Afterpay will return for the second season as the multi-year presenting sponsor of NYFW bringing unique experiences in both New York City and Los Angeles. Events of note include:

1) The Sergio Hudson See Now, Buy Now show where fans of the label – seen on everyone from Michelle Obama to Issa Rae to J. Lo – can watch and shop the collection in real time on February 13;

2) The 11 Honore’ See Now, Buy Now runway show where designer Danielle Williams Eke will feature a special multimedia fashion presentation displaying size diversity and sought after looks on February 11; and

3) The “Future of Fashion Commerce,” a NYFW The Talks event to moderated by Vogue Businesses’ Maghan McDowell with Dematerialised co-founder Marjorie Hernandez, Infinite World CBO Umindi Francis, and more on February 14.

Another IMG NYFW The Talks we are watching is “New Standards of Beauty, Black Representation Beyond the Runway” with speakers like Brother Vellies, Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, and designer Victor Glemaud to be held on February 13.

Trends We Expect to See

Even with less in-person events and non-traditional shows, fashion attendees are expected to slay the streets of New York City in over-the-top outfits for the next week. Rihanna’s most recent pregnancy announcement and follow-up puffer/mid drift photo shoots will no doubt impact what attendees wear.

As will the season itself – it’s cold in New York City.

NYFW in February is all about the coats, the accessories, and the comfortable shoes, just in case there is fallen ice or snow. So, we expect to see individual variations of these items.

Street style from the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week also provides a forecast into upcoming NYFW attire. Attendees wore exaggerated puffer coats, long line vests and scarves, furry bucket hats, and chunky boots. Teddy bear coats, faux fur everything, oversized knits, and beanies were also popular choices.

How To Participate

To participate from your home, put on your best outfit, grab some wine, and watch the presentations on RUNWAY360.com, NYFW.com, or Afterpay.com, and check back on HelloBeautiful.com for updates.

