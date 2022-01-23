Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Passed Away At Age 73

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news in the fashion industry today as it’s just been reported that legendary French fashion designer, Thierry Mugler, has died. He was 73 years old.

The designer’s team announced his passing earlier today on Instagram, sharing a black square to his personal profile that explained the tragic news. The caption was written in both English and French to accommodate all of Mugler’s different followers.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read.

Although the designer’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, many fashion lovers expressed their shock, grief, and sadness at the tragic news in the post’s comments. “Oh no no no no no,” wrote one Instagram user while actress and fashionista Tracee Ellis Ross showed her support by posting three red heart emojis.

Mugler is known for dressing some of our favorite fashion girls, including creating the costumes for Beyoncé’s 2009 I Am… World Tour as well as stylish looks for Cardi B, Rihanna, Normani, and more. And most recently, his two-toned, curve-hugging leggings have had our favorite girls in a chokehold as they’ve been spotted on beauties like Joie Chavis and Shantel Jackson who always seems to wear the look to perfection.

The fashion industry will miss this legendary designer deeply, but his legacy will live on through his art. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who knew and loved Thierry Mugler.

Don’t miss…